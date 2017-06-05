Magnitude-5.3 earthquake strikes Hawaii's Big Island
The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 11 miles southeast of Volcano town on the state's southernmost island at a depth of 5 miles That's on the south flank of Kilauea volcano, which has been erupting continuously since 1983. The scientist in charge of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Christina Neal, said the earthquake didn't appear to affect Kilauea's eruptions.
