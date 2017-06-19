LSU researchers help explore ancient ...

LSU researchers help explore ancient cypress forest

LSU's researchers are part of a new documentary, "The Underwater Forest," which details the discovery and exploration of an ancient cypress forest found 60 feet underwater in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Alabama. LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology Associate Professor Kristine DeLong is one of the featured scientists in the film by Ben Raines.

