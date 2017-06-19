Landslide destroys Chinese village
Emergency personnel work Saturday at the site of a landslide in Xinmo village in Maoxian County in southwestern China's Sichuan Province. Around 100 people are feared buried by a landslide that unleashed huge rocks and a mass of earth that crashed into their homes Saturday, a county government said.
