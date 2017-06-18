It would be reckless to pull federal funding for an earthquake early warning system
Los Angeles County Fire Urban Search and Rescue team members work to locate and extricate victims during a massive earthquake response exercise at the Dell Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic on November 17, 2016. Los Angeles County Fire Urban Search and Rescue team members work to locate and extricate victims during a massive earthquake response exercise at the Dell Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic on November 17, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 1
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC