It would be reckless to pull federal funding for an earthquake early warning system

Los Angeles County Fire Urban Search and Rescue team members work to locate and extricate victims during a massive earthquake response exercise at the Dell Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic on November 17, 2016. Los Angeles County Fire Urban Search and Rescue team members work to locate and extricate victims during a massive earthquake response exercise at the Dell Valle Regional Training Center in Castaic on November 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.