Injuries as 6.3-magnitude quake rocks western Turkey, Greek islands

Greece's ERT state TV said 10 people were injured in the village of Vrisa on the island of Lesbos, where a number of old homes collapsed. ATHENS: At least 10 people were hurt when a strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck the Aegean coast of western Turkey and the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios on Monday , Greece's ERT state TV reported.

