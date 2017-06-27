In China, Xi Jinping's new mega city ...

In China, Xi Jinping's new mega city Xiongan is expanding underground

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NEWS.com.au

President Xi Jinping's ambitious scheme to build a new city at Xiongan in northern China will not only change the landscape of the little known area in Hebei province, but also aims to create a new world underground. Chinese geologists are examining subterranean conditions of Xiong, Rongcheng and Anxin counties, which will become a new district to rival special economic zones such as Shenzhen and Pudong in Shanghai, in the hope of building structures under the ground as well as above, state media reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne... 11 hr donmaps 3
News Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16) Jun 23 Abc 2
News No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday Jun 23 okimar 7
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 18 C Kersey 22
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 2
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May '17 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,294 • Total comments across all topics: 282,067,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC