How Is Worldwide Sea Level Rise Drive...

How Is Worldwide Sea Level Rise Driven by Melting Arctic Ice?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Scientific American

Climate change is warming the Arctic more than twice as fast as anywhere else on the planet. One of the most serious consequences is sea level rise, which threatens nations from Bangladesh to the U.S. But exactly how does melting Arctic ice contribute to sea level rise? Scientific American asked Eric Rignot, professor of earth system science at the University of California, Irvine, and Andrea Dutton, assistant professor of geology at the University of Florida, how changes in this particular northern region are driving the oceans to dangerous heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scientific American.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 1 Things That Scare... 21
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 27 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,579,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC