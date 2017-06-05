How hard did it rain on Mars?

In a new study, geologists show there was rainfall on Mars in the past - and that it was heavy enough to carve out many of the features we see today on the planet's surface. Heavy rain on Mars reshaped the planet's impact craters and carved out river-like channels in its surface billions of years ago, according to a new study published online and due to appear in a September, 2017 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Icarus .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.