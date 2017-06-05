How hard did it rain on Mars?
In a new study, geologists show there was rainfall on Mars in the past - and that it was heavy enough to carve out many of the features we see today on the planet's surface. Heavy rain on Mars reshaped the planet's impact craters and carved out river-like channels in its surface billions of years ago, according to a new study published online and due to appear in a September, 2017 issue of the peer-reviewed journal Icarus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Earth & Sky.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 1
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC