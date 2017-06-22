Group Ten Metals Announces Commencement of Exploration at Spy, Ultra...

Group Ten Metals Announces Commenceme...

Group Ten Metals Inc. is pleased to announce the completion of planning activities and the deployment of personnel and equipment to the Ultra, Spy and Catalyst projects where the team will commence mapping, prospecting and surface sampling programs immediately and continue through most of July. The projects are in the southwest of Canada's Yukon Territory, proximate to and on trend with the Wellgreen Ni-PGE-Cu project being advanced toward prefeasibility by Wellgreen Platinum Ltd., which has stated results and updated mineral resource estimate are expected to be announced by the end of Q2 2017.

