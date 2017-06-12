Greenland tsunami, floods leave 4 people missing after quake

Authorities say four people have been reported missing in Greenland after an earthquake off the Arctic island's west coast triggered a tsunami that flooded a village. The Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said Sunday that an earthquake late Saturday with a magnitude of around 4.0 on the Richter scale struck northwestern Greenland near the village of Nuugaatsiaq.

