Geology experts to dig deep into town's salt history during free conference

13 hrs ago

GEOLOGY experts and academics from all over the country will be coming to Lion Salt Works on Saturday to run a free one-day conference. It aims to take an in-depth look at how the ground beneath our feet has shaped the landscape we see in the Weaver Valley today, viewed as nationally and internationally rare by renowned geologists.

