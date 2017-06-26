Fracking rarely linked to rise in seismic tremors, U of A study suggests
A University of Alberta study found no correlation between seismicity and increased oil and gas production, despite eight- to 16-fold increases in production in some oil-producing regions, challenging other studies which have found a definitive link. Hydraulic fracking has almost no connection to seismic tremors in North America, except in one region, a study from the University of Alberta suggests.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma regulators release 'fracking' plan for... (Dec '16)
|Jun 23
|Abc
|2
|No, the 'big one' didn't hit California Wednesday
|Jun 23
|okimar
|7
|Loud a booma heard as earthquake shakes city ne...
|Jun 23
|Mara Larson
|2
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 18
|C Kersey
|22
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC