Faster-moving sea ice forces polar be...

Faster-moving sea ice forces polar bears to use more energy

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this April 8, 2011, photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, a polar bear walks across rubble ice in the Alaska portion of the southern Beaufort Sea. Rapid global warming has increased the speed of sea ice drifting off Alaska's northern coasts and polar bears are paying a price, according to a new federal study.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 1 Things That Scare... 21
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 27 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,805 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC