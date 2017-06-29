Evening of Geology

Spend an early evening with very special guests Maine State Geologist Robert Marvinney and Walter Anderson, Chief Geologist of the International Appalachian Trail , as we look back in time at the northern Sebago Lake region from a geological stand point. The land between the west shore of Sebago Lake and the White Mountains offer an interesting story of ancient ocean shorelines, glaciers and multiple ice ages.

