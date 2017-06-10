Educator teases out secrets from rocks
Halfway up a steep dirt embankment alongside Interstate 10, Marina Suarez grabbed what looked like a gray rock and stuck it triumphantly in the air. The San Antonio Express-News reports hundreds of fossilized shells had tumbled from an ancient oyster bed into the cakey, crumbling wall of dirt and mudstone under Suarez's boots.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 1
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC