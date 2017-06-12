EDAC exhibit a unique look at the Gol...

EDAC exhibit a unique look at the Gold Rush

The El Dorado Arts Council presents Deep Blue Lead, an exhibit that examines the vast, ancient river forged by powerful geologic forces at work millions of years ago - a flow of water that gouged out a channel two miles wide and four miles long. The ore that was eventually deposited along the lead was discovered during the Gold Rush; the vein runs under the lava caps that give the local winery its name, under Smith Flat House and Hangtown Creek for several miles towards the South Fork of the American River.

