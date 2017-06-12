Earthquake strikes Guatemala near Mex...

Earthquake strikes Guatemala near Mexico border

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The tremor was centred five miles south-west of Tajumulco, Guatemala, about 69 miles below the surface, the US Geological Survey reported A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, has caused damage to homes, triggered landslides across roads and injured at least one person, officials said. A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, has caused damage to homes, triggered landslides across roads and injured at least one person, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... Jun 1 Things That Scare... 21
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 28 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy... May 27 Ms Sassy 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,751,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC