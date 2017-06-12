Earthquake strikes Guatemala near Mexico border

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, has caused damage to homes, triggered landslides across roads and injured at least one person, officials said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35825104.ece/e33aa/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-81ab8af5-e1c3-44d8-a81c-54f186cd7ab7_I1.jpg A magnitude 6.9 earthquake in western Guatemala, near the border with Mexico, has caused damage to homes, triggered landslides across roads and injured at least one person, officials said.

