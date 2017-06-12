Earthquake Kills Woman, Damages Buildings On Greek Island
A powerful earthquake Monday afternoon killed a woman and damaged buildings on the Greek island of Lesbos, according to the mayor. The earthquake, magnitude 6.3, was centered south of Lesbos in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .
