Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Le...

Earthquake: 3.0 quake strikes near Lee Vining, Calif.

21 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A shallow magnitude 3.0 earthquake was reported Friday afternoon 12 miles from Lee Vining, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 3:33 p.m. Pacific time at a depth of 1.2 mile.

Chicago, IL

