Eagle Ford, Texas Shale Oil, Still Has Plenty Of Life
The Eagle Ford, a sedimentary rock formation in south Texas that has produced more than 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent since 2008, still has plenty of life left if the oil bust ever ends. Oil and Gas Investor magazine reported that Lonestar Resources US Inc. said May 30 it agreed to acquire roughly 21,000 net Eagle Ford acres, more than doubling its leasehold in the shale play.
