Decision to allow oil well across from United upheld by two of three judges

An oil well drilled across the street from United Refinery to a point hundreds of feet below a 3.6-million-gallon gasoline tank has passed another challenge. Two of three Commonwealth Court judges upheld a November 2014 permit issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and a July 2016 Environmental Hearing Board decision that allowed John Branch to drill an oil well from a point across the street from United to a point under the refinery.

Chicago, IL

