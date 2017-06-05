Climate decision could accelerate damage to Trump properties

Climate decision could accelerate dam...

14 hrs ago Read more: TheMonitor.com

President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement could accelerate damage to his family's real estate empire in the coming decades, especially his properties that lie just feet from the encroaching sea in low-lying South Florida. The president's Mar-a-Lago estate, the soaring apartment towers bearing his name on Miami-area beaches and his Doral golf course are all threatened by rising seas, according to projections from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the South Florida Regional Climate Change Compact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.

Chicago, IL

