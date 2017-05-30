China's combustible ice estimated at 80 bn tonnes
Beijing, June 2 China is estimated to have 80 billion tonnes of an oil equivalent known as "combustible ice", the Ministry of Land and Resources said Friday. Li Jinfa, Deputy Director of the China Geological Survey, made the statement at a press conference on China's first success in mining combustible ice at sea, Xinhua news agency reported.
