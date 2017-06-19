Child, three adults feared dead in flooded Greenland village
Three adults and a child are presumed dead after waves swamped a remote coastal village in northwestern Greenland over the weekend, police said. A rockslide into the sea triggered the waves that hit the small island community of Nuugaatsiaq late on Saturday, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland said.
