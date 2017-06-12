Book your place for free conference hosted by geology experts at Lion Salt Works Museum
GEOLOGY experts and academics from all over the country will be coming to Lion Salt Works Museum on Saturday, June 24 to run a free, one-day conference. As a key partner in the Saltscape Landscape Partnership Scheme, Cheshire RIGS is running the conference to take an in-depth look at how the ground beneath our feet has shaped the physical and the economic landscape in the Weaver Valley today.
