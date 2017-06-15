Billionaires Said Stockpiling Land as 'Apocalypse Insurance'
A rising number of American billionaires reportedly are stockpiling land as "apocalypse insurance," in the event of an apocalyptic event, be it a viral epidemic, nuclear war, or cataclysmic pole shift. Forbes recently reported that the super-wealthy are making significant land grabs in America's heartland, where the climate is mild and the locations are conducive to survivalism, farming, and living on the land.
