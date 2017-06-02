Big Sur Landslide Added 13 Acres To C...

Big Sur Landslide Added 13 Acres To Coastine

Scientists with the US Geological Survey, who have been regularly photographing the Northern California coastline in order to document its changes, now say that the massive landslide on the southern end of Big Sur amounts to 13 acres of new land. The new, skirt-shaped outcropping is the equivalent of 200,000 dump trucks full of rubble, as the East Bay Times explains , or 2 million cubic meters of earth.

