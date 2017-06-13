All I Want for Christmas is a Climate Refugee

If all you did was read sites like news.com.au , you would really think that the world is about to be overcome with 'climate refugees': The US Government announced this year it would pay $US48 million to help residents of Isle de Jean Charles in Louisiana to move as coastal erosion threatens to sink the community. Residents of the town have been called the first climate refugees in the US and live in a town that can only be accessed using one road surrounded by marshlands along the Gulf of Mexico.

