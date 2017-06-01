Ahtna challenges $380,000 fine over its Glennallen gas well

An Alaska environmental and safety enforcement agency has issued a $380,000 penalty against Alaska Native corporation Ahtna Inc. for safety violations at a gas well drilled near Glennallen, asserting the company "stonewalled" inspectors and "ignored" the agency's efforts to bring the well into compliance. But Tolsona Oil and Gas Exploration, owned by Ahtna, is challenging some of the assertions made by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.

