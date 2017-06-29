A Hawaii team just replicated turtle ...

A Hawaii team just replicated turtle skin in a lab, and then studied how viruses attack it

Hawaii scientists have successfully reconstructed turtle skin in a lab, in a discovery that could have significant implications in the fight to save green sea turtles. It's the first time the skin of a non-mammal has been engineered in a laboratory -- a milestone that was necessary in order to study how a virus that commonly plagues green sea turtles behaves.

