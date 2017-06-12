6.9 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala, shakes southern Mexico

Guatemala City: A strong earthquake hit southwestern Guatemala near the border with Mexico in the early hours of Wednesday, cutting power and injuring at least one person after a church collapsed, officials said. The 6.9 magnitude quake damaged buildings in the neighboring southern Mexican state of Chiapas, authorities there said, but there were no immediate reports of deaths in either country "The earthquake was felt throughout the national territory and damage assessment has begun," said Julio Sanchez, spokesman for Guatemala's Conred national disaster center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.