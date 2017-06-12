6.2-magnitude quake rocks western Turkey, Greek island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck near the coast of western Turkey at 3:28 p.m. local time on June 12, shaking buildings in the Aegean province of Izmir and rattling areas close to the region, Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced. The epicenter of the quake was located 22.98 kilometers of the Karaburun district in Izmir at a depth of 6.96 kilometers, AFAD said.

