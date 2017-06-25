5.2-magnitude quake hits central Japa...

5.2-magnitude quake hits central Japan, no tsunami warning

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Japan Sunday morning but there was no tsunami warning, Japanese and US authorities said. The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers about 30 kilometers west of Ina in Nagano prefecture at 7:02 am , the US Geological Survey said.

