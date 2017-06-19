3.5-magnitude earthquake shakes Banning, Beaumont area
The earthquake struck at 6:53 a.m. about 5 1/2 miles northwest of Banning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Some people reported faintly feeling the quake from Jurupa Valley to La Quinta and as far south as northern San Diego County, according to the USGS website.
