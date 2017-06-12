3.5 Earthquake Reported In Garfield County
The earthquake struck at approximately 2:35 a.m 9 miles east of Douglas, 11 miles northeast of Marshall, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 1
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC