3.5 Earthquake Reported In Garfield County

15 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The earthquake struck at approximately 2:35 a.m 9 miles east of Douglas, 11 miles northeast of Marshall, and 55 miles north of Oklahoma City. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.

Chicago, IL

