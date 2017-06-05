3.4 Magnitude Quake Recorded Near Fairview

The quake struck at approximately 11:41 a.m., four miles to the southeast of the town of Fairview, Oklahoma, or about 71 miles northwest of the OKC metro, at a depth of three miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.