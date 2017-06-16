3.4 earthquake rattles desert near El Centro
A magnitude 3.4 earthquake broke northwest of El Centro at 7:14 a.m. on Friday, producing light shaking that was felt in nearby Westmorland, Brawley and El Centro, the US Geological Survey said. The quake occurred 6.6 miles deep, along the San Jacinto fault, one of the most active systems in Southern California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Geology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Interior Department agency removes climate chan...
|Jun 1
|Things That Scare...
|21
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 28
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning sy...
|May 27
|Ms Sassy
|1
|Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl...
|Apr '17
|xray45
|4
|Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in...
|Apr '17
|labrat
|1
|USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15)
|Apr '17
|Facts
|11
|A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads...
|Mar '17
|laurele
|1
Find what you want!
Search Geology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC