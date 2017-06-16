3.4 earthquake rattles desert near El Centro

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake broke northwest of El Centro at 7:14 a.m. on Friday, producing light shaking that was felt in nearby Westmorland, Brawley and El Centro, the US Geological Survey said. The quake occurred 6.6 miles deep, along the San Jacinto fault, one of the most active systems in Southern California.

