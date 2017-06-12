3.2 Magnitude Quake Rumbles Near Dibble
The 3.2 magnitude temblor was recorded three miles to the southeast of the town of Dibble, or about 33 miles south of the Oklahoma City metro area, at a depth of about two miles. According to the United States Geological Survey , earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans.
