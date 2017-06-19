3.2 earthquake strikes Augusta
According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake registered as a 3.2 and was centered 3.72 miles southwest of Augusta. The epicenter of quake is just off of Peach Orchard Road, near Coyotes Nightclub.
