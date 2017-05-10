What could cause a tsunami along the ...

What could cause a tsunami along the Grand Strand?

Read more: WMBF

Devastating tsunamis have struck around the world, leaving those along the Grand Strand to wonder if the area is at risk, too. The Grand Strand knows its vulnerability from tropical storms and hurricanes, but buried deep in the area's past is evidence tsunamis have also impacted the region.

