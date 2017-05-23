West Virginia groups see disease thre...

West Virginia groups see disease threat from surface mines

West Virginia environmentalists on Tuesday urged a national committee examining the health risks from surface mining to look at rates of cancer, asthma and birth defects among people living near large-scale coal mines. Representatives of Coal River Mountain Watch, West Virginia Highlands Conservancy and Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition told the committee of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine that scientists should pay close attention to the silica and fine particulates produced by blasting and digging, as well as water pollution.

