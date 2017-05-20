Water tested from a Center well found dangerous for drinking
Supervisor Jim Dougherty released a statement Friday about test results from a well in the Center that found the water unsafe for drinking. The release reads: "The Town, through its Water Advisory Committee and the United States Geological Survey , has recently inaugurated water quality testing at four test wells on the Island, and the initial findings indicate high nitrate levels in the Center of the Island near the school.
