Walking on Fire

Aniakchak caldera, located in the heart of the remote Alaska Peninsula, is six miles wide, 2,500 feet deep, and has been known to occasionally explode. Among the least visited locations in the National Park system with only a few dozen visitors each year, an eruption 3,430 years ago sculpted the bowl-shaped valley, which remains volcanically active today, surrounded by a half-million acres of roadless wilderness.

