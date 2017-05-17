Walking on Fire

Walking on Fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Alaska

Aniakchak caldera, located in the heart of the remote Alaska Peninsula, is six miles wide, 2,500 feet deep, and has been known to occasionally explode. Among the least visited locations in the National Park system with only a few dozen visitors each year, an eruption 3,430 years ago sculpted the bowl-shaped valley, which remains volcanically active today, surrounded by a half-million acres of roadless wilderness.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... May 23 Fixin Stupid 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,292,464

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC