US Geological Survey: Small earthquake in northern Oklahoma
The agency recorded a magnitude 3.6 quake at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Hunter, about 75 miles north-northwest of Oklahoma City. Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.
