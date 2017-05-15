Two Killed, Hundreds Injured in Iran Earthquake

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Iran's border with Turkmenistan killed at least two people, injured hundreds and caused widespread damage, state media reported on Sunday, citing the country's seismological centre. The quake, which struck at 1800 GMT on Saturday in and around the city of Bojnurd, North Khorasan province, killed a 54-year-old woman and a teenage girl, ISNA news agency reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.