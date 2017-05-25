There are on the Tri-cityherald.com story from 20 hrs ago, titled Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding. In it, Tri-cityherald.com reports that:

President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut federal funding for an earthquake early warning system for California, Oregon and Washington state, a development that seismology experts and some local leaders say would be the end of the project. The system being developed in conjunction with various universities is intended at providing critical seconds of warning when an earthquake has started and potentially dangerous shaking is imminent, allowing time for people to take cover and to slow or halt such things as critical industrial processes and transportation systems.

