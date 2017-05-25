Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake ...

Trump's budget cuts West Coast quake warning system funding

President Donald Trump's budget proposal would cut federal funding for an earthquake early warning system for California, Oregon and Washington state, a development that seismology experts and some local leaders say would be the end of the project. The system being developed in conjunction with various universities is intended at providing critical seconds of warning when an earthquake has started and potentially dangerous shaking is imminent, allowing time for people to take cover and to slow or halt such things as critical industrial processes and transportation systems.

Ms Sassy

Paris, TN

#1 1 hr ago
Can you believe this???
While Communist Trump, and his Band of Traitors, are blowing the Taxpayers' hard-earned money, on Globe-Trotting and his and his Traitor, Grifter Family's PERSONAL "WANTS"???

Trump , and his Band of Traitors, are the Pure Devil, and the Devil's Disciples!!!

The EVIL COMMUNIST is "draining the Swamp", alright...better known as, "OUR TREASURY"!!!
When he leaves Office, FORCED or otherwise, and an Audit is taken...He, and his Band of Traitors', NEXT STOP...will be FEDERAL PRISON!!!

