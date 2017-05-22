Towering Rock Once Hidden Beneath Ear...

Towering Rock Once Hidden Beneath Earth Seen from Space

Read more: Yahoo!

Shiprock thrusts up from the surrounding New Mexico desert without warning. It's no wonder this abrupt landform is the center of a Navajo legend involving a giant bird that turned to stone - it's impossible to look at the sheer cliffs without wondering what created them.

Chicago, IL

