Thomas Mbaa Akabzaa adjudged best Chief Director

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Professor Thomas Mbaa Akabzaa, has been ranked as an Excellent performer for the fourth time in succession, scoring 90 per cent of the targets set for the ministry in the performance evaluation of chief directors. The Head of the Civil Service , yearly assesses the performance of chief directors who head ministries to formulate and implement government policies, on the basis of the achievement of specific key outputs or deliverables set out in the performance agreement between the HCS and the Chief Directors.

