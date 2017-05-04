Thomas Mbaa Akabzaa adjudged best Chi...

Thomas Mbaa Akabzaa adjudged best Chief Director

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: GhanaWeb

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Energy, Professor Thomas Mbaa Akabzaa, has been ranked as an Excellent performer for the fourth time in succession, scoring 90 per cent of the targets set for the ministry in the performance evaluation of chief directors. The Head of the Civil Service , yearly assesses the performance of chief directors who head ministries to formulate and implement government policies, on the basis of the achievement of specific key outputs or deliverables set out in the performance agreement between the HCS and the Chief Directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr 17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr 12 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr 5 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
News Deranged and Deluded: The Media's Complicity In... Feb '17 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,662 • Total comments across all topics: 280,823,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC