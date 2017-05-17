The Latest: Colorado governor says re...

The Latest: Colorado governor says recent blasts unrelated

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

The governor is a former geologist and says he agrees with local investigators who say that the two deadly incidents aren't related. Thursday's fire at an oil tank battery, which is a collection of tanks that receive crude oil production from a well, killed one worker and burned three others in the town of Mead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Geology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Interior Department agency removes climate chan... May 23 Fixin Stupid 1
News Brine well could cause massive sinkhole in Carl... Apr '17 xray45 4
News Oklahoma is laboratory for research on human-in... Apr '17 labrat 1
News USGS reports 2.3 magnitude earthquake near Hiaw... (Mar '15) Apr '17 Facts 11
News A chance for the Pluto-huggers? Scientist leads... Mar '17 laurele 1
News 4-Billion-Year-Old Fossils Could Be Eartha s Ol... Mar '17 Quebec 1
News USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti... Mar '17 haveyoueverseenth... 1
See all Geology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Geology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,309 • Total comments across all topics: 281,304,034

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC